Starbucks Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.36.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.89. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. JNB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

