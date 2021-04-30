State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in State Street by 436.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $83.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $51.21 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $28.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $112.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 134.76%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.