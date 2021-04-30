Stealth (XST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9,430.00

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Stealth has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. Stealth has a market cap of $7.60 million and approximately $9,430.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001154 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000980 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020221 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,427,301 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

