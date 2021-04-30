SteepCoin Trading Down 5.1% This Week (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $85,775.71 and $54.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $736.46 or 0.01267066 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000035 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling SteepCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

