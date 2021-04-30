Stefan Becker Sells 12,966 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,966 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $583,210.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,376.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 266,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,684. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 220.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.82 and a 1-year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Corning by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in Corning by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 9,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

