Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the March 31st total of 170,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 314.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on STLJF. TD Securities upped their price target on Stella-Jones from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC upped their price target on Stella-Jones from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Stella-Jones from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.07.

STLJF traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 286. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.74. Stella-Jones has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $42.38.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

