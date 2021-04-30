Stella-Jones (SJ) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Stella-Jones to post earnings of C$0.55 per share for the quarter.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$464.00 million.

SJ stock traded down C$0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting C$51.70. 5,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,720. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$47.14. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$30.38 and a 1 year high of C$53.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SJ. Laurentian lifted their price target on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.23.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

