Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.14

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$47.14 and traded as high as C$52.31. Stella-Jones shares last traded at C$52.21, with a volume of 99,724 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SJ. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones to C$56.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.41, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$47.14.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$464.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 3.3800003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

