Stellar Market Cap Hits $12.08 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $12.08 billion and $1.52 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stellar has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00062979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.59 or 0.00282572 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00028694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $625.89 or 0.01081096 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00009683 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00057284 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002390 BTC.

About Stellar

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,237 coins and its circulating supply is 22,975,994,173 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

