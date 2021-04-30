Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $517.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to announce $517.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $541.40 million and the lowest is $501.20 million. Stepan reported sales of $460.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.39. Stepan had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCL. Seaport Global Securities lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Stepan news, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.85, for a total value of $48,983.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.49, for a total transaction of $51,796.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $544,764.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,912 shares of company stock worth $244,918 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stepan by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Stepan during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SCL opened at $131.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.40. Stepan has a 1 year low of $83.66 and a 1 year high of $134.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

