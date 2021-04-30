Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Stericycle by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 42.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $72.90 on Friday. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. Research analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.