Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.

Stericycle stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.28. 979,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,844. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.29, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

