Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Trading Up 4.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)’s stock price was up 4.3% on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $76.47 and last traded at $76.01. Approximately 17,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 378,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.90.

The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRCL. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.