Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,159.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $101,257.52. Insiders have sold a total of 15,426 shares of company stock valued at $364,807 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 337,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,732 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,699,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 337.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 207,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 159,710 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 25.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 142,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 29,169 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STL opened at $25.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 1.68.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.53%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

