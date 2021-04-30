Sterling Investment Management Inc. Has $5.42 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,969 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.7% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $252.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.42.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.93.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.