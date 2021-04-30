Stipend (SPD) Price Tops $0.0496 on Exchanges

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 30th. Stipend has a market capitalization of $570,935.49 and approximately $118.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded 119.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,751.20 or 0.99963417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00042636 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $663.18 or 0.01210819 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010876 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00562851 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.76 or 0.00373847 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.50 or 0.00207219 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004192 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

