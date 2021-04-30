STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €35.50 Price Target at UBS Group

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €35.50 ($41.76) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STM. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €37.03 ($43.56).

EPA STM traded up €0.53 ($0.62) on Friday, hitting €32.54 ($38.28). 7,830,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.42. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

