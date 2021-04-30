STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE:STM traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.29. 3,700,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,303. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.74. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

