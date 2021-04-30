STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.12 and last traded at $37.17. 193,802 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,574,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Analog Century Management LP increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 72.5% during the first quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 218,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares during the last quarter. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at $482,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 4.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,567 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

