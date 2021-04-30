STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Liberum Capital cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

STM stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. 3,700,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,588,303. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $23.23 and a 52-week high of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.74.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,606,000 after acquiring an additional 591,750 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $21,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,630,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 509.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 358,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

