STMicroelectronics’ (STM) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on STM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.
STM stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 299,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,573. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $43.02.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
STMicroelectronics Company Profile
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
