Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 30th (EAR, ECOL, ELS, ENQUF, EOSE, FBK, GDRX, GOLF, HBCP, HBIO)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, April 30th:

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eargo Inc. is a medical device company. Its product and go-to-market approach address challenges of traditional hearing aid adoption. Eargo Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “US Ecology, Inc., formerly known as American Ecology Corporation, provides radioactive, PCB, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste services to commercial and government customers throughout the United States. The Company operates through its subsidiaries and provides its services to steel mills, medical and academic institutions, refineries, chemical manufacturing facilities and the nuclear power industry. Its subsidiaries include US Ecology Nevada, Inc., US Ecology Washington, Inc., US Ecology Texas, Inc., US Ecology Idaho, Inc., and US Ecology Field Services, Inc. The Company operates through two business segments: operating disposal facilities and non-operating disposal facilities. US Ecology, Inc. is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. “

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCORP, INC. is a holding company for Home Bank. Home Bancorp has not commenced operations and has no assets. Home Bank is a federally chartered mutual savings bank. Home Bank is a community oriented savings bank offering a range of deposit and loan products, primarily to individuals, families and small to mid-sized businesses located in its market area as well as contiguous markets in south central Louisiana. “

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hope Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company which provides commercial banking services primarily to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. Its product and services consists of deposits, loans, equipment lease financing and postdated check discount as well as factoring. The company operates primarily in California, New York, New Jersey, Washington and Illinois. Hope Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as BBCN Bancorp, Inc., is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $77.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “All three of Henry Schein’s operating arms performed well during the fourth quarter of 2020 amid pandemic-led challenges. International performance was also impressive. Strong demand for PPE and COVID-19-related products, and a strong rebound in sales were seen. Strength in Dentrix Ascend cloud-based software and North America financial services sales also bode well. A strong solvency position is a plus. Henry Schein’s fourth quarter results were better-than-expected. Yet, lower sales of its dental products in North America in local currencies in the quarter is worrying. Contraction of both margins is deterring as well. The company’s inability to provide a detailed outlook raises apprehensions. Growing importance of GPOs and tough competition are other issues. Over the past six months, Henry Schein has underperformed the industry.”

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Immunome, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company utilizing a proprietary human memory B cell platform to discover and develop first-in-class antibody therapeutics designed to change the way diseases are currently being treated. Immunome, Inc. is based in Exton, United States. “

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

