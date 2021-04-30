Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 30th (AAVVF, ACLLF, AMZN, ATGFF, BCE, BTEGF, BYDGF, CDUAF, CFPUF, CFWFF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 30th:

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $3.75 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $46.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF)

had its target price increased by CIBC from $47.00 to $48.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $22.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $58.00 to $59.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $62.00 to $64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $1.50 to $1.65. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $1.60 to $1.75. Scotiabank currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.75 to $2.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $1.75 to $2.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $254.00 to $263.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $35.00 to $36.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $10.00 to $10.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $4.50 to $3.75. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $425.00 to $460.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $112.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $15.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $14.00 to $16.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $147.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $12.00 to $13.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $35.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $70.00 to $76.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.50 to $15.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $5.50 to $6.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $18.50 to $18.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $103.00 to $102.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $104.00 to $118.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $73.00 to $74.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $7.75. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $109.00 to $120.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

