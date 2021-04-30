Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 30th (AAVVF, ACLLF, AMZN, ATGFF, BCE, BTEGF, BYDGF, CDUAF, CFPUF, CFWFF)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, April 30th:

Advantage Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $3.75 to $4.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $46.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $47.00 to $48.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $22.00 to $25.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $60.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $58.00 to $59.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $62.00 to $64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $1.50 to $1.65. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $1.60 to $1.75. Scotiabank currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.75 to $2.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $1.75 to $2.25. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $254.00 to $263.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $35.00 to $36.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $10.00 to $10.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Calfrac Well Services (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $4.50 to $3.75. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $11.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $425.00 to $460.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $112.00 to $92.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $16.00 to $15.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $14.00 to $16.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $140.00 to $147.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Ero Copper (OTCMKTS:ERRPF) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $12.00 to $13.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $31.00 to $35.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $30.00 to $33.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $70.00 to $76.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.50 to $15.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $26.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $5.50 to $6.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from $18.50 to $18.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its price target lowered by SVB Leerink LLC from $103.00 to $102.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $104.00 to $118.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $73.00 to $74.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.50 to $7.75. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $109.00 to $120.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $80.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.