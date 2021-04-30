Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 30th (AAV, AEM, BHC, BTE, CAS, CFP, CHP.UN, CLS, ELD, FFH)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 30th:

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$3.50 price target on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$81.00 price target on the stock.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC)

had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$51.50 target price on the stock.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$1.75 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$1.60.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$21.00 price target on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$40.00 price target on the stock.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$13.50 target price on the stock.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$11.00 target price on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$12.25 target price on the stock.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$615.00 price target on the stock.

Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$18.50 target price on the stock.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$44.00 target price on the stock.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a C$1,844.00 target price on the stock.

