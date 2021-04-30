Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 30th (AERI, AGNC, BTEGF, BYD, CLEGF, COTY, DKNG, FGROY, HWDJF, ILMN)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, April 30th:

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “AGNC Investment’s strong first-quarter results were aided by favorable short-term funding and dollar roll opportunities. Despite an increase in longer-term interest rates, the company achieved notable book value growth, backed by prudent investment efforts. In fact, over the recent quarters, it has made pronounced efforts to reposition its investment portfolio to offset risks related to interest rates and prepayment uncertainty. Also, Fed purchase support and stable interest rates are tailwinds for Agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”), providing attractive return opportunities to the company. Moreover, its shares have outperformed the industry in the past month. Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings has been revised marginally upward in the past week. Yet, elevated prepayment is a headwind for asset yields.”

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF)

had its sector perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $76.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Boyd Gaming have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company reported decent first-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The metrics not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fourth straight quarter but also increased on a year-over-year basis. Notably, the company is benefitting from initiatives to strengthen current operations and growth through capital investment as well as other strategic measures. Moreover, expansion of online betting offerings along with FanDuel partnership bode well. Going forward, the company is optimistic about online gaming prospects in Ohio, Louisiana, Missouri and Kansas. Also signs of improvement is being noticed in its destination business. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up in the past 30 days.”

Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its focus list rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG). They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $420.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Illumina exited the first quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected results. Sequential improvement in segmental revenues across most geographies and strong microarrays revenues are encouraging. Robust adoption of NovaSeq 6000 v1.5 reagents is appreciative. Medical device registration receipt in Russia for NextSeq 550Dx and its associated reagent kits is praiseworthy. New TSO 500 partnership with Kartos Therapeutics augurs well for the stock. Solid long-term growth potential in the oncology space and worldwide expansion to drive growth also buoy optimism. A strong capital structure is an added plus. In the past six months, Illumina has outperformed its industry. Yet, pandemic-led lower sequencing revenues remain a concern. Contraction in both margins does not bode well either. Tough funding climate and stiff competition are other issues.”

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $195.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments’ first-quarter 2021 results benefited from solid growth in the semiconductor market and recovery in advanced market revenues. Moreover, continuing strong demand for the company’s plasma and reactive gas solutions, especially in semiconductor deposition applications, is a key catalyst. Gradual reopening of universities and research labs is benefiting advanced-market segment revenues. MKS Instruments is also benefiting from a lean cost structure. The ESI acquisition has strengthened the company’s offerings in optics, photonics and laser markets, apart from saving costs. Moreover, the latest HDI PCB laser-manufacturing solution has been gaining traction in Asia. However, exposure of the company’s Light and Motion segment in China is a concern. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Raytheon Technologies ended first-quarter 2021 on a mixed note. While its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, revenues failed to meet the consensus mark. Thanks to Raytheon’s wide range of combat-proven defense products, it continues to receive ample orders from the Pentagon. Although its commercial business has taken a hit, due to the COVID-19 impact, in the military section the stock continues to see growth trends. It has outperformed its industry in the year-to-date period. However, due to continued air travel restrictions owing to COVID-19 impact, operating results of its Aerospace businesses continue to get hurt. Particularly, its Pratt & Whitney and Collins Aerospace segments are suffering. With the pandemic still ongoing, near-term outlook for commercial air traffic remains bleak that poses further risk for this stock.”

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN). They issued a buy rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was upgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

