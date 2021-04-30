Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 12,913 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 200% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,304 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 267,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,570. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $25.55 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on KDP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

