Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,227 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 903% compared to the typical volume of 222 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CERC. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cerecor by 45.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cerecor by 289.0% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 161,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 120,032 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cerecor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cerecor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 56,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cerecor by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,932 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cerecor in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cerecor in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CERC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.14. 1,214,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,066. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $299.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.67. Cerecor has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 93.78% and a negative net margin of 799.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerecor will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerecor Company Profile

Cerecor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

