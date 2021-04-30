Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 35,631 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 200% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,877 call options.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.88.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 28.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Bank of Stockton raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 12,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $15.99 on Friday, reaching $181.87. 230,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,916. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $96.73 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

