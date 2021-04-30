Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 21,739 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 480% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,748 call options.

Shares of WY stock traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $38.54. 563,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,424. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 92.73 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.01.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

