Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Flotek Industries Call Options (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 2,369 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 340% compared to the average daily volume of 538 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 6,688.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 26,286 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTK stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. 10,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,456. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $109.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a negative net margin of 261.44%.

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

