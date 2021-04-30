Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 2,139 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,520% compared to the average volume of 132 put options.

Shares of NYSE:GEL opened at $9.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Genesis Energy has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.44). Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $453.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.51 million. Analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Garland G. Gaspard acquired 4,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $39,375.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genesis Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 44,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 72.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 26,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,488,000 after acquiring an additional 415,271 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,587,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,960,000 after acquiring an additional 141,182 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genesis Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

