Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,345 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,084% compared to the average daily volume of 198 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Shares of MTOR traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.03. 573,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,493. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.30. Meritor has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.19.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.21. Meritor had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Meritor will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, Director Ivor J. Evans sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $3,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 199,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $6,354,308.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Meritor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meritor by 6,355.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Meritor during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

