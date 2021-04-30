Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.6% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after acquiring an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,480 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $133.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.49.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

