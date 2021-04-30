Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Short Interest Down 46.5% in April

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the March 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 59,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE EDI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.59. 42,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,305. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

