Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,408 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up 3.4% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 163,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 161,847 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.48. The stock had a trading volume of 108,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,954. The stock has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,951.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on D shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

