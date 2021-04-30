Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 369.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,801 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.7% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 84,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 288,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,742,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,331,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $102.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,059. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.50.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

