Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.14 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,346 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 6.5% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $103.56. 38,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,197. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $72.53 and a 52 week high of $104.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.