Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,788 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 2.1% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.33. 200,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,153. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $60.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21.

