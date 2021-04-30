Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,244 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.67. 143,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,547. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.37. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.49 and a 52 week high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

