Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Sells 627 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for about 1.5% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $3.53 on Friday, reaching $179.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,552. The firm has a market cap of $105.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.86. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $183.73.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 55.45%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

