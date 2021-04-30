Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) PT Raised to $0.00

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stora Enso Oyj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

SEOAY stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.90. The stock had a trading volume of 10,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.44.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 11.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.