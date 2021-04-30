Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SEOAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Stora Enso Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SEOAY traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.90. 10,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,661. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.21%. Equities analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. It operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, Paper, and Other segments. The company's Packaging Materials segment offers virgin and recycled fiber renewable and recyclable packaging materials for food and drink, pharmaceutical, and transport packaging.

