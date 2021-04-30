Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Short Interest Up 86.0% in April

Storm Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a growth of 86.0% from the March 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 97.3 days.

SRMLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Storm Resources from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded Storm Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Storm Resources from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Storm Resources in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Storm Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

SRMLF opened at $2.35 on Friday. Storm Resources has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

