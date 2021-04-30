Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%.

STRA stock traded down $3.04 on Friday, reaching $75.06. 400,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.91. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $187.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

