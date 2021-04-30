Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) by 151.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,100 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.51% of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HNDL stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $25.35. The stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,478. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 52-week low of $22.97 and a 52-week high of $26.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.146 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th.

