Streamr (DATA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $16.24 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 22.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Streamr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $157.56 million and approximately $16.24 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 44.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streamr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00066437 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00019747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.60 or 0.00071636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $446.24 or 0.00768376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00095120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,396.67 or 0.07570514 BTC.

Streamr Profile

DATA is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 869,250,679 coins. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.