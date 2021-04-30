Strike (STRK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $172.33 Million

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. Strike has a market cap of $172.33 million and $90,773.00 worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strike has traded 70.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $66.69 or 0.00114617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00063852 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00284234 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $641.43 or 0.01102467 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027127 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00708549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,373.79 or 1.00331358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,584,235 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

