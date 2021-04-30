Strs Ohio Acquires 1,371 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Strs Ohio increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $16,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $505,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $7,006,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $224.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.03. The company has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 89,696 shares in the company, valued at $23,217,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total value of $1,195,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler raised DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.64.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

