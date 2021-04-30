Strs Ohio Acquires 53,751 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,507 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,751 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.08% of Teladoc Health worth $21,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock opened at $170.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.71 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.48 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.13.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $263.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.88.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $362,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862. Insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

