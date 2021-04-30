Strs Ohio Buys 81,902 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 78.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,902 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.43% of Nexstar Media Group worth $26,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,721,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,862 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,472,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,144,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,992,000 after acquiring an additional 158,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,377,000 after purchasing an additional 303,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 320.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 732,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,984,000 after buying an additional 558,221 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST opened at $151.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.94 and a 200-day moving average of $119.87. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total value of $726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,092.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Pompadur sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $2,716,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,228 shares of company stock valued at $20,353,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

